    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division AH-64 Apache Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria (Reel)

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    02.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conduct an aerial gunnery exercise, Feb. 25, 2026, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. 3rd Infantry Division’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all Task Force Brawlers aviation crews on collective tables while generating readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Music Provided: Epic Symphony by Mosn via CapCut

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997605
    VIRIN: 260225-A-QU182-2020
    Filename: DOD_111547402
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division AH-64 Apache Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria (Reel), by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

