3rd Infantry Division AH-64 Apache Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria (Reel)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conduct an aerial gunnery exercise, Feb. 25, 2026, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. 3rd Infantry Division’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all Task Force Brawlers aviation crews on collective tables while generating readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
Music Provided: Epic Symphony by Mosn via CapCut
|02.24.2026
|02.27.2026 12:53
|Video Productions
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
