(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center, Part 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997602
    VIRIN: 260223-A-OK556-2114
    Filename: DOD_111547367
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center, Part 4, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 68W Army Reserve Sustainment Training, ARMEDCOM, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video