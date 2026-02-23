U.S. service members demonstrate, instruct, and guide Thai students on how to properly administer CPR during Exercise Cobra Gold at Ban Bueng Takat School, Pa Yup Nai, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997598
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111547255
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Partners Educational Day in Support of Cobra Gold 2026, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
