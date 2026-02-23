(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Partners Educational Day in Support of Cobra Gold 2026

    THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members demonstrate, instruct, and guide Thai students on how to properly administer CPR during Exercise Cobra Gold at Ban Bueng Takat School, Pa Yup Nai, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997598
    VIRIN: 260226-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547255
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: TH

    TAGS

    40th Infantry Division
    Cobra Gold
    I Corps
    6th Engineer Support Battalion
    joint partners
    CPR

