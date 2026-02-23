This is USAREUR-AF FEB 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is USAREUR-AF is a monthly series that highlights the efforts in the area of operations. This episode highlights Dynamic Front in Romania and Combined Resolve in Germany. (U.S. Army video and narration by Army Staff Sgt. James Quaile)