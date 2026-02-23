(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    This is USAREUR-AF FEB 26

    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Quaile 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    This is USAREUR-AF is a monthly series that highlights the efforts in the area of operations. This episode highlights Dynamic Front in Romania and Combined Resolve in Germany. (U.S. Army video and narration by Army Staff Sgt. James Quaile)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 10:29
    Category: Series
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREUR-AF FEB 26, by SSG James Quaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    THISISUSAREUR-AF

