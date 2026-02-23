This is USAREUR-AF FEB 26

This is USAREUR-AF is a monthly series that highlights the efforts in the area of operations. This episode highlights Dynamic Front in Romania and Combined Resolve in Germany. (U.S. Army video and narration by Army Staff Sgt. James Quaile)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 10:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|997593
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-VP422-8462
|Filename:
|DOD_111547116
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
