Lt. Col. Thomas Sacchieri Interview

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas Sacchieri, commander of 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, speaks on how his unit increased their overall readiness and lethality throughout their nine-month training rotation, Feb. 25, 2026, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. 1-16th Infantry Regiment’s mission in Bulgaria is to engage in training exercises and work alongside NATO Allies to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
