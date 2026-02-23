(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Col. Thomas Sacchieri Interview

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas Sacchieri, commander of 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, speaks on how his unit increased their overall readiness and lethality throughout their nine-month training rotation, Feb. 25, 2026, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. 1-16th Infantry Regiment’s mission in Bulgaria is to engage in training exercises and work alongside NATO Allies to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 10:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 997592
    VIRIN: 260225-A-LA844-4320
    Filename: DOD_111547083
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

