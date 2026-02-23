B-roll package: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Steel Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group augment members of the Royal Australian Air Force's No. 36 Squadron at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Feb. 4-13, 2026. Steel Airmen spent their annual tour at RAAF Base Amberley to bolster C-17 Globemaster III maintenance operations in a rare, hands-on exchange that underscored how allied readiness is sustained not just in the air, but on the hangar floor.