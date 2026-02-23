(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-roll package: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley

    AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    02.13.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Marjorie Schurr 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Steel Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group augment members of the Royal Australian Air Force's No. 36 Squadron at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Feb. 4-13, 2026. Steel Airmen spent their annual tour at RAAF Base Amberley to bolster C-17 Globemaster III maintenance operations in a rare, hands-on exchange that underscored how allied readiness is sustained not just in the air, but on the hangar floor.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997586
    VIRIN: 260209-F-LS320-1017
    Filename: DOD_111547018
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    AFRC
    RAAF
    911th Airlift Wing
    Amberley
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Pittsburgh

