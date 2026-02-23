B-roll package: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley

Steel Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group augment members of the Royal Australian Air Force's No. 36 Squadron at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Feb. 4-13, 2026. Steel Airmen spent their annual tour at RAAF Base Amberley to bolster C-17 Globemaster III maintenance operations in a rare, hands-on exchange that underscored how allied readiness is sustained not just in the air, but on the hangar floor.
