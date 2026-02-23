(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW Hegseth America 250 Intro Video

    THE PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, delivers introductory remarks for the America 250 anniversary. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 997584
    VIRIN: 260227-D-D0418-8258
    Filename: DOD_111547003
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: THE PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    Pete Hegseth
    Department of War (DOW)
    America 250
    Secretay of War

