U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, perform a BGM-71 Tube-Launched Optically Tracked Wire-Guided (TOW) Anti-Tank Missile live fire at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 25, 2026. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills, and maneuverability. Live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on various weapons systems while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997582
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-LA844-8110
|Filename:
|DOD_111546990
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts BGM-71 TOW Live Fire (B-Roll), by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
