    1st Infantry Division Conducts BGM-71 TOW Live Fire (B-Roll)

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, perform a BGM-71 Tube-Launched Optically Tracked Wire-Guided (TOW) Anti-Tank Missile live fire at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 25, 2026. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills, and maneuverability. Live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on various weapons systems while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997582
    VIRIN: 260225-A-LA844-8110
    Filename: DOD_111546990
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts BGM-71 TOW Live Fire (B-Roll), by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

