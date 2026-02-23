MSST Houston boat crew conducts Rio Grande border security patrols

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston boat crew members navigate through the Rio Grande during border security operations, Nov. 7, 2025. MSST Houston crews conduct maritime operations to help protect the U.S. southern maritime border and support the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
