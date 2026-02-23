MSST Houston boat crew conducts Rio Grande border security patrols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston boat crew members navigate through the Rio Grande during border security operations, Nov. 7, 2025. MSST Houston crews conduct maritime operations to help protect the U.S. southern maritime border and support the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)