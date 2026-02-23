(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSST Houston boat crew conducts Rio Grande border security patrols

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston boat crew members navigate through the Rio Grande during border security operations, Nov. 7, 2025. MSST Houston crews conduct maritime operations to help protect the U.S. southern maritime border and support the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997581
    VIRIN: 251107-G-XR638-4390
    Filename: DOD_111546969
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

