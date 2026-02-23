Task Force Ashland Conducts Operations from the Sea During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct operations from the sea during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)