    Lunch and Learn 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lunch and Learn event at Fort McCoy History Center Feb. 26th 2026.
    Presentation by 88th Readiness Division Historian Mr. Ward Zischke highlighting Units 83rd, 86th, and 88th ARCOMs at Fort McCoy during Desert Shield and Storm.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 08:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 997579
    VIRIN: 260226-A-VQ984-2292
    Filename: DOD_111546932
    Length: 00:30:51
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    desert storm 35th Anniversary

