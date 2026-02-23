Lunch and Learn event at Fort McCoy History Center Feb. 26th 2026.
Presentation by 88th Readiness Division Historian Mr. Ward Zischke highlighting Units 83rd, 86th, and 88th ARCOMs at Fort McCoy during Desert Shield and Storm.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 08:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|997579
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-VQ984-2292
|Filename:
|DOD_111546932
|Length:
|00:30:51
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lunch and Learn 35th Anniversary of Desert Storm, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.