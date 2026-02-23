Army Historian gives presentation for Operation Desert Storm 35th Anniversary Lunch and Learn event

Ward Zischke, historian for the 88th Readiness Division, gives a presentation Feb. 26, 2026, during a Lunch and Learn event at the Fort McCoy History Center focusing on the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm at Fort McCoy, Wis. The historian highlighted units such as the 83rd, 86th, and 88th Army Reserve Commands as well as training that took place at Fort McCoy during that time. More than 20 people participated in the in-person session and through Teams online. Zischke later gave the same presentation twice to groups from the Wisconsin Challenge Academy (about 60 more people). Between August 1990 and March 1991, Fort McCoy was a hub of mobilization and support for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. According to history, Operation Desert Storm (Jan. 17 – Feb. 28, 1991,) was a U.S.-led coalition military campaign to liberate Kuwait after Iraq’s August 1990 invasion. Following months of buildup (Desert Shield), a five-week air campaign crippled Iraqi defenses, followed by a decisive 100-hour ground assault that expelled Iraqi forces. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason,, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
