    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Debark USS Ashland for Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    THAILAND

    02.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, debark amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at Chuk Samet in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 22, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997578
    VIRIN: 260222-M-FG738-2002
    Filename: DOD_111546931
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Debark USS Ashland for Exercise Cobra Gold 26, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COBRA GOLD
    I MEF
    USS ASHLAND
    15th MEU
    TFASH
    CG26

