Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Debark USS Ashland for Exercise Cobra Gold 26

U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, debark amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at Chuk Samet in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 22, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)