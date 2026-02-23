Oklahoma National Guard wildland firefighting crews battle Oklahoma blazes

Oklahoma National Guard wildland firefighters conduct fire fighting operations in rugged terrain near Talihinia, Oklahoma, Feb. 26, 2026. Two eight-Guardsmen crews have been deployed to support the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wild fires in the state. The Oklahoma National Guard Wildland Firefighting Program has more than 80 red-card certified Guardsmen trained to support federal, state and local agencies in combating fires. (photo provided by OKNG Wildland Firefighting Program)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997576
|VIRIN:
|260226-D-A3542-4473
|Filename:
|DOD_111546918
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
