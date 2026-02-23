(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oklahoma National Guard wildland firefighting crews battle Oklahoma blazes

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma National Guard wildland firefighters conduct fire fighting operations in rugged terrain near Talihinia, Oklahoma, Feb. 26, 2026. Two eight-Guardsmen crews have been deployed to support the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wild fires in the state. The Oklahoma National Guard Wildland Firefighting Program has more than 80 red-card certified Guardsmen trained to support federal, state and local agencies in combating fires. (photo provided by OKNG Wildland Firefighting Program)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 08:26
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    Oklahoma
    wildfire
    wildland firefighting
    National Guard
    OKNGWF
    OKNGWF0226

