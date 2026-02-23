U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, fire an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 26, 2026. The Marines fired the HIMARS during a training and media event in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 08:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997570
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-VF398-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111546900
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marine HIMARS Live Fire in Norway, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
