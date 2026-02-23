Norwegian Army Soldiers assigned to Battery Nils, Artillery Battalion, Brigade North, fire a K9 VIDAR 155mm self-propelled howitzer alongside British Soldiers assigned to 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery as they fire an L118 Light Gun in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 26, 2026. They fired the guns during a training and media event in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997565
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-VF398-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111546860
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CORE26 | UK , Norwegian Forces Live Fire Artillery in Norway, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.