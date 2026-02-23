(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Enlisted Medical Corps 139th Anniversary

    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Public Service Announcement highlighting the Army's Enlisted Medical Corps's 139th Anniversary. The has provided, and continues to provide, outstanding medical care to Soldiers, family members and retirees'.

    (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Olivia Marino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 07:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 997564
    VIRIN: 260227-F-KA816-3772
    Filename: DOD_111546852
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Enlisted Medical Corps 139th Anniversary, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PSA
    AFNE
    Army Medicine
    Army Enlisted Medical Corps

