(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Video Spot - NAVFAC EURAFCENT Leadership Wish a Happy Birthday to the Navy Seabees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    260225-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 25, 2026) Video spot of U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Europe, Africa, Central, and Command Master Chief Justin Hallahan wishing a happy 84th birthday to the Navy Seabees. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 05:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997559
    VIRIN: 260225-N-LD903-1001
    PIN: 260225
    Filename: DOD_111546841
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - NAVFAC EURAFCENT Leadership Wish a Happy Birthday to the Navy Seabees, by PO1 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    EURAFCENT
    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video