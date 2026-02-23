(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 26: NEO Demonstration

    THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, Royal Thai Armed Forces personnel, and service members from Japan, conduct a non-combatant evacuation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple training for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sar Paw)
    “Battle Front” by Damon Criswell is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Cobra Gold
    I Corps
    Readiness
    partner forces
    INDOPACOM
    interoperability

