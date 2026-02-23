(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Ambassador Discusses NEO During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. GERVONNI STRAUN 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean O’Neill discusses the importance of noncombatant evacuation operations and allied cooperation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ger’vonni Straun)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 04:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 997554
    VIRIN: 260226-A-UM100-7883
    Filename: DOD_111546780
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador Discusses NEO During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, by SSG GERVONNI STRAUN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    us ambassador
    Cobra Gold
    NEO
    partners and allies
    INDOPACIFC

