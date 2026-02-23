U.S. Ambassador Discusses NEO During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean O’Neill discusses the importance of noncombatant evacuation operations and allied cooperation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ger’vonni Straun)
