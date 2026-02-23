U.S. Ambassador Discusses NEO During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean O’Neill discusses the importance of noncombatant evacuation operations and allied cooperation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ger’vonni Straun)