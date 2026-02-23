This Pacific Update covers the M18 Training course hosted by the 374th Security Forces Squadron's Combined Arms Training and Maintenance section at Yokota Air Base on Friday, February 13th, 2026.
SSgt Sebastian Wisdom Sawyer
CATM Instructor, 374th SFS
0:05
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 23:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997547
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-BS430-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111546498
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - CATM M18 Course - No Graphics, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.