(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update - CATM M18 Course - No Graphics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    This Pacific Update covers the M18 Training course hosted by the 374th Security Forces Squadron's Combined Arms Training and Maintenance section at Yokota Air Base on Friday, February 13th, 2026.

    SSgt Sebastian Wisdom Sawyer
    CATM Instructor, 374th SFS
    0:05

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 23:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997547
    VIRIN: 260213-F-BS430-1003
    Filename: DOD_111546498
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - CATM M18 Course - No Graphics, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CATM
    Readiness
    M18
    Training
    Japan
    Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video