    Pacific Update - CATM M18 Course - B-Roll

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    This Pacific Update covers the M18 Training course hosted by the 374th Security Forces Squadron's Combined Arms Training and Maintenance section at Yokota Air Base on Friday, February 13th, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 23:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997546
    VIRIN: 260213-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_111546497
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - CATM M18 Course - B-Roll, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

