    Feb Warrior Highlights

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Yoon Hyeok Choi 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, give their all during February 2026 in South Korea. From ringing in the Lunar New Year and welcoming our newest Deputy Commanding General - ROK, to Soldiers grinding through grueling AASLT training, the momentum never stopped. We also executed a seamless Korea Rotational Force (KRF) Transfer of Authority, keeping our forward-deployed readiness razor sharp.
    (U.S. Army video by KCpl. Yoonhyeok Choi 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 23:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997543
    VIRIN: 260223-A-CM199-9873
    Filename: DOD_111546474
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    #2ID #SecondToNone #ROKUSAlliance #FightTonight #USArmy #USFK

