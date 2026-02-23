Feb Warrior Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, give their all during February 2026 in South Korea. From ringing in the Lunar New Year and welcoming our newest Deputy Commanding General - ROK, to Soldiers grinding through grueling AASLT training, the momentum never stopped. We also executed a seamless Korea Rotational Force (KRF) Transfer of Authority, keeping our forward-deployed readiness razor sharp.

(U.S. Army video by KCpl. Yoonhyeok Choi 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)