U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, give their all during February 2026 in South Korea. From ringing in the Lunar New Year and welcoming our newest Deputy Commanding General - ROK, to Soldiers grinding through grueling AASLT training, the momentum never stopped. We also executed a seamless Korea Rotational Force (KRF) Transfer of Authority, keeping our forward-deployed readiness razor sharp.
(U.S. Army video by KCpl. Yoonhyeok Choi 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)
This work, Feb Warrior Highlights, by CPL Yoon Hyeok Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
