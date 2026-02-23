DUSTOFF Participates in Jungle Medicine Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A flight crew assigned to Charlie Company "DUSTOFF", 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade escorted soldiers and working dogs assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command for flight familiarization training and assisted in simulated Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) requests during a 25th Infantry Division Jungle Medicine exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 13, 2026. Jungle Medicine is the premiere jungle-oriented medical training course offered in Oahu, it includes students from all branches of the U.S. Military who train in realistic and austere environments. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)