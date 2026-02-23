(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DUSTOFF Participates in Jungle Medicine Course

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A flight crew assigned to Charlie Company "DUSTOFF", 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade escorted soldiers and working dogs assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command for flight familiarization training and assisted in simulated Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) requests during a 25th Infantry Division Jungle Medicine exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 13, 2026. Jungle Medicine is the premiere jungle-oriented medical training course offered in Oahu, it includes students from all branches of the U.S. Military who train in realistic and austere environments. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997534
    VIRIN: 260114-A-XD912-1108
    Filename: DOD_111546298
    Length: 00:08:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DUSTOFF Participates in Jungle Medicine Course, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DUSTOFF
    Jungle Medical Course
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    medical
    military police
    working dog

