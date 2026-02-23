(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition Day 3 Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Pfc Tyler Robertson assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command speaks about the 7th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 02:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 997526
    VIRIN: 260225-A-IR446-6845
    Filename: DOD_111546119
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition Day 3 Interview, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video