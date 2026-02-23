(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th Engineer Best Squad Competition Day 3 Reel

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the 7th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition and test on Skill Level 1 tasks on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors) Broken Monolith by Vlad Annenkov

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 02:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997524
    VIRIN: 260226-A-IR446-7085
    Filename: DOD_111546114
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Engineer Best Squad Competition Day 3 Reel, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

