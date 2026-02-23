7th Engineer Best Squad Competition Day 2 Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the 7th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition and test on Skill Level 1 tasks on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors) "Venciendo nuestros miedos" (Black Metal/Melodic Metal) by David J. Barrios is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.