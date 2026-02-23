IMSC Team Spotlight: Home Station Training Branch-Air Force Security Forces Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997518" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The AFSFC Home Station Training branch provides a comprehensive training framework that supports the full spectrum of Security Forces' operational, readiness, and career development needs. This mission is accomplished through a multi-pronged approach that includes home station and career development, specialized and readiness training, and human performance optimization. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)