    IMSC Team Spotlight: Home Station Training Branch-Air Force Security Forces Center

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The AFSFC Home Station Training branch provides a comprehensive training framework that supports the full spectrum of Security Forces' operational, readiness, and career development needs.  This mission is accomplished through a multi-pronged approach that includes home station and career development, specialized and readiness training, and human performance optimization. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:27
