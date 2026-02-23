The AFSFC Home Station Training branch provides a comprehensive training framework that supports the full spectrum of Security Forces' operational, readiness, and career development needs. This mission is accomplished through a multi-pronged approach that includes home station and career development, specialized and readiness training, and human performance optimization. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 16:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|997518
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111545911
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSC Team Spotlight: Home Station Training Branch-Air Force Security Forces Center, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.