    Static Rope Suspension Course TD-4

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion participate in the Static Rope Suspension Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 24, 2026. The SRST Course educates Marines in the proper procedures for rigging harnesses and managing recruit descents on the tower. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997517
    VIRIN: 260226-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111545903
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Static Rope Suspension Course TD-4, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

