CORE26 | U.S. Marines load HIMARS at Media Day

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, load M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems during a training and media event in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997515
|VIRIN:
|260225-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111545893
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
