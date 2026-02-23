Elevating the Culinary Arts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 79th Theater Sustainment Command and 377th Theater Sustainment Command put their culinary planning skills into play and conducted 92G Sustainment Training at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center, Sloan, Nevada, Jan 26-30, 2026. The 5-day round-robin style training provided Soldiers with several skills to include Field Feeding Meal Preparation, Food Safety & Protection, Small Batch Baking Training, and hands of training with the Assault Kitchen (AK), Mobile Kitchen Trailor (MKT), and Modern Burner Unit (MBU).



The training not only played a role in increasing overall readiness and Army standards through hands-on training, but also incorporated recruiting through media attention, and innovative training that has a sustainable impact on current/future missions in the field environment, aligning to ASL Army 2030 vision. (Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)