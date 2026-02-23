Static Rope Suspension Course TD-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion participate in the Static Rope Suspension Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 24, 2026. The SRST Course educates Marines in the proper procedures for rigging harnesses and managing recruit descents on the tower. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)