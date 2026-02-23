Static Rope Suspension Course TD-3

U.S. Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion participate in the Static Rope Suspension Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 24, 2026. The SRST Course educates Marines in the proper procedures for rigging harnesses and managing recruit descents on the tower. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|02.25.2026
|02.26.2026 15:58
|B-Roll
|997512
|260225-M-LW008-2001
|DOD_111545882
|00:02:47
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
