New MWD Kennels

U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses the new military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The updated facilities improve the health, safety, and overall welfare of the military working dogs by providing enhanced living and training environments. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)



