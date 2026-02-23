(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Team uses drones to expand signal network

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment uses drones to expand its signal network on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The Hoverfly Sentry drone system serves as a mobile signal repeater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 18:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997506
    VIRIN: 260224-A-JN384-1360
    Filename: DOD_111545828
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    antenna
    transformation
    drone
    FirstTeam
    Hoverfly

