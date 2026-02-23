First Team uses drones to expand signal network

6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment uses drones to expand its signal network on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The Hoverfly Sentry drone system serves as a mobile signal repeater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|02.24.2026
|02.26.2026 18:50
|B-Roll
|997506
VIRIN: 260224-A-JN384-1360
|DOD_111545828
|00:01:04
Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
