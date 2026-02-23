Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jesse Wallace, an air and missile defense systems integrator assigned to 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, explains how the battalion uses drones to expand its signal network on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The Hoverfly Sentry drone system serves as a mobile signal repeater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 18:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997504
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-JN384-1997
|PIN:
|956487
|Filename:
|DOD_111545757
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Team uses drones to expand signal network, by SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.