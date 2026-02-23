(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ensuring smooth navigation: Maintaining locks and dams through dewatering

    LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Join Billy Thomson, project manager, as he discusses the critical process of dewatering Lock and Dam 7 in La Crescent, Minnesota. In this video, Thomson highlights the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the reliability of locks and dams, supporting safe navigation and preserving vital infrastructure along the Mississippi River. Learn how proactive efforts keep waterways operational and communities connected.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997498
    VIRIN: 260122-A-AB038-8460
    Filename: DOD_111545666
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US

