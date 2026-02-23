Ensuring smooth navigation: Maintaining locks and dams through dewatering

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join Billy Thomson, project manager, as he discusses the critical process of dewatering Lock and Dam 7 in La Crescent, Minnesota. In this video, Thomson highlights the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the reliability of locks and dams, supporting safe navigation and preserving vital infrastructure along the Mississippi River. Learn how proactive efforts keep waterways operational and communities connected.