Join Billy Thomson, project manager, as he discusses the critical process of dewatering Lock and Dam 7 in La Crescent, Minnesota. In this video, Thomson highlights the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the reliability of locks and dams, supporting safe navigation and preserving vital infrastructure along the Mississippi River. Learn how proactive efforts keep waterways operational and communities connected.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US
This work, Ensuring smooth navigation: Maintaining locks and dams through dewatering, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
