Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Florida Army National Guard, assumed authority from the 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Louisiana ARNG, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Feb. 26, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transition of mission responsibilities as the “Darkhorse” Squadron began its rotation in support of Kosovo Force 36, continuing the NATO-led peace support mission to promote a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all communities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997495
|VIRIN:
|260226-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111545618
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ZZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment Assumes Authority from 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment During Transfer of Authority Ceremony, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.