(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-153rd Cavalry Regiment Assumes Authority from 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment During Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    02.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Florida Army National Guard, assumed authority from the 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Louisiana ARNG, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Feb. 26, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transition of mission responsibilities as the “Darkhorse” Squadron began its rotation in support of Kosovo Force 36, continuing the NATO-led peace support mission to promote a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all communities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997494
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_111545611
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment Assumes Authority from 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment During Transfer of Authority Ceremony, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Louisiana Army National Guard
    1-153rd Cavalry Regiment
    TFG36
    3-156th Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video