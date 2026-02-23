(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Conducts Stormwater Mitigation Operations at Potomac Interceptor Collapse Site

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District leadership and contractors conduct stormwater mitigation operations at the Potomac Interceptor collapse site. USACE constructed a 12-site stormwater collection system to divert runoff away from DC Water's repair operations, preventing clean stormwater from entering the contaminated area and picking up further contamination.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997491
    VIRIN: 260224-A-SE916-2001
    Filename: DOD_111545463
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    EPA
    Stormwater pollution prevention
    Emergency Response
    Potomac Interceptor

