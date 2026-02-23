U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Conducts Stormwater Mitigation Operations at Potomac Interceptor Collapse Site

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District leadership and contractors conduct stormwater mitigation operations at the Potomac Interceptor collapse site. USACE constructed a 12-site stormwater collection system to divert runoff away from DC Water's repair operations, preventing clean stormwater from entering the contaminated area and picking up further contamination.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997491
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-SE916-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111545463
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
