    SIOP 2025 Year in Review

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by William Couch 

    Program Executive Office-Industrial Infrastructure

    The Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that is delivering integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements. Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves quality of service for the Navy’s 37,000 shipyard employees.

    Since 2018, SIOP has completed over 50 facilities projects, totaling nearly $1.5 billion, including utilities, flood protection, and training facilities. More than 300 items of industrial plant equipment, valued at over $700 million, have been delivered, including new cranes, faster and more precise shaft lathes, 5-axis routers, and precision cutting machines.

    Around 50 additional projects worth nearly $7 billion are under contract, including three new dry docks -- the first at public shipyards since 1962 -- and conversion of a fourth, built in 1942, for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, as well as projects to enhance the resiliency and capacity of shipyard utilities.

    For more information about SIOP, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Infrastructure-and-Expeditionary/PMO-555-SIOP/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997489
    VIRIN: 260226-N-HA320-1006
    Filename: DOD_111545422
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SIOP 2025 Year in Review, by William Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    NAVSEA
    SIOP
    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program

