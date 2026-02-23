SIOP 2025 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that is delivering integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements. Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves quality of service for the Navy’s 37,000 shipyard employees.



Since 2018, SIOP has completed over 50 facilities projects, totaling nearly $1.5 billion, including utilities, flood protection, and training facilities. More than 300 items of industrial plant equipment, valued at over $700 million, have been delivered, including new cranes, faster and more precise shaft lathes, 5-axis routers, and precision cutting machines.



Around 50 additional projects worth nearly $7 billion are under contract, including three new dry docks -- the first at public shipyards since 1962 -- and conversion of a fourth, built in 1942, for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, as well as projects to enhance the resiliency and capacity of shipyard utilities.



For more information about SIOP, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Infrastructure-and-Expeditionary/PMO-555-SIOP/