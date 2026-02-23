MAPS GEN II Fielding Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fielding of MAPS GEN II is underway to units across the Army. Integrators from PM PNT describe what MAPS GEN II does, what new capabilities it has compared to legacy systems and the value assured PNT provides soldiers in a DDIL environment. MAPS GEN II is being fielded to 4ID Stryker Brigade Combat Teams.