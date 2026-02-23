(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAPS GEN II Fielding Update

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Fielding of MAPS GEN II is underway to units across the Army. Integrators from PM PNT describe what MAPS GEN II does, what new capabilities it has compared to legacy systems and the value assured PNT provides soldiers in a DDIL environment. MAPS GEN II is being fielded to 4ID Stryker Brigade Combat Teams.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997488
    VIRIN: 260205-A-BA022-1571
    Filename: DOD_111545390
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    This work, MAPS GEN II Fielding Update, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PNT
    Assured PNT
    4ID
    Stryker
    MAPS GEN II

