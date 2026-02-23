Fielding of MAPS GEN II is underway to units across the Army. Integrators from PM PNT describe what MAPS GEN II does, what new capabilities it has compared to legacy systems and the value assured PNT provides soldiers in a DDIL environment. MAPS GEN II is being fielded to 4ID Stryker Brigade Combat Teams.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997488
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-BA022-1571
|Filename:
|DOD_111545390
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAPS GEN II Fielding Update, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.