    EPA Administrator Visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Potomac Interceptor Emergency Response Site

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited the site of the Potomac Interceptor collapse response Wednesday, speaking with Baltimore District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Mark Pollak about the USACE approach to stormwater management.

    This series of pipes and stormwater diversions allows USACE to prevent interruptions to DC Water pumping operations that are necessary to continue critical emergency repairs, as well as mitigate additional precipitation and snow melt runoff through contaminated areas in the vicinity of the spill.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997486
    VIRIN: 260225-A-SE916-2001
    Filename: DOD_111545360
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EPA Administrator Visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Potomac Interceptor Emergency Response Site, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stormwater Management
    Emergency Managament
    Potomac Interceptor
    Potomac Spill

