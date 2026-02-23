EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited the site of the Potomac Interceptor collapse response Wednesday, speaking with Baltimore District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Mark Pollak about the USACE approach to stormwater management.
This series of pipes and stormwater diversions allows USACE to prevent interruptions to DC Water pumping operations that are necessary to continue critical emergency repairs, as well as mitigate additional precipitation and snow melt runoff through contaminated areas in the vicinity of the spill.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997486
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-SE916-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111545360
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EPA Administrator Visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Potomac Interceptor Emergency Response Site, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
