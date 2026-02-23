(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Social Media Reel: Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Washington Aqueduct ahead of Engineers Week

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    In this Engineers Week highlight, Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, joins Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera and Washington Aqueduct leadership for a site visit on Feb. 6, 2026, to our Dalecarlia Water Treatment Plant, the treatment facility that receives water in the Aqueduct system after its journey from the Potomac.

    The Washington Aqueduct, a division of the Baltimore District, is a federally owned and operated public water supply agency that produces an average of 150 million gallons of water per day at two treatment plants located in the District of Columbia.

    This infrastructure is critical to the local region, national security, and military readiness alike.

    Mr. Telle's role as Assistant Secretary establishes policy direction and provides supervision of all aspects of the USACE Civil Works program for the Department of the Army.

    (U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

