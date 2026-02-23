Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits Washington Aqueduct ahead of Engineers Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997484" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Engineers Week highlight, Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, joins Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera and Washington Aqueduct leadership for a site visit on Feb. 6, 2026, to our Dalecarlia Water Treatment Plant, the treatment facility that receives water in the Aqueduct system after its journey from the Potomac.



The Washington Aqueduct, a division of the Baltimore District, is a federally owned and operated public water supply agency that produces an average of 150 million gallons of water per day at two treatment plants located in the District of Columbia.



This infrastructure is critical to the local region, national security, and military readiness alike.



Mr. Telle's role as Assistant Secretary establishes policy direction and provides supervision of all aspects of the USACE Civil Works program for the Department of the Army.



(U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)



--



Music licensed via MegaTrax