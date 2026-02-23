(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    571 MSAS With Belize Defense Force B-roll

    BELIZE

    02.25.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron members, instruct Belize Defence Force members on drop zone procedures and aircraft maintenance during a training mission in Ladyville, Belize, Feb. 24., 2026. The training aimed to enhance the BDF’s ability to conduct aerial resupply operations.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997481
    VIRIN: 260225-F-BS362-7655
    Filename: DOD_111545283
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: BZ

