571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron members, instruct Belize Defence Force members on drop zone procedures and aircraft maintenance during a training mission in Ladyville, Belize, Feb. 24., 2026. The training aimed to enhance the BDF’s ability to conduct aerial resupply operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997481
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-BS362-7655
|Filename:
|DOD_111545283
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 571 MSAS With Belize Defense Force B-roll, by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.