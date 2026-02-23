(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC & AFICC – Collider – The Future of DAF Facilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "AFIMSC & AFICC – Collider: The Future of DAF Facilities" showcases a forward-thinking collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the design, development, and management of Department of the Air Force (DAF) facilities. Combining the expertise of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) and the Air Force

    Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), this initiative serves as a "collider" for innovative ideas, technologies, and partnerships. Focused on building resilient, efficient, and future-ready infrastructures, this effort embraces modern solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Air Force and Space Force missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997480
    VIRIN: 240814-F-EG995-7059
    Filename: DOD_111545262
    Length: 04:17:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC & AFICC – Collider – The Future of DAF Facilities, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    AFIMSC
    AFICC
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRLSmallBusiness
    Air Force Research Laboratry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video