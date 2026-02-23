"AFIMSC & AFICC – Collider: The Future of DAF Facilities" showcases a forward-thinking collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the design, development, and management of Department of the Air Force (DAF) facilities. Combining the expertise of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) and the Air Force
Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), this initiative serves as a "collider" for innovative ideas, technologies, and partnerships. Focused on building resilient, efficient, and future-ready infrastructures, this effort embraces modern solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Air Force and Space Force missions.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997480
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-EG995-7059
|Filename:
|DOD_111545262
|Length:
|04:17:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
