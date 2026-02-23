video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"AFIMSC & AFICC – Collider: The Future of DAF Facilities" showcases a forward-thinking collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the design, development, and management of Department of the Air Force (DAF) facilities. Combining the expertise of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) and the Air Force



Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), this initiative serves as a "collider" for innovative ideas, technologies, and partnerships. Focused on building resilient, efficient, and future-ready infrastructures, this effort embraces modern solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Air Force and Space Force missions.