    You Have a Security Clearance, Now What?

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "You Have a Security Clearance, Now What?" provides guidance for individuals who have obtained a security clearance, outlining the responsibilities, expectations, and best practices that come with this critical designation. It explores how to maintain clearance eligibility, navigate professional opportunities, and uphold ethical and legal standards.

    The discussion emphasizes protecting sensitive information, avoiding common pitfalls, and understanding the broader roles and responsibilities of working in cleared environments. This is an essential roadmap for maximizing career potential while safeguarding national security.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997470
    VIRIN: 240509-F-EG995-1294
    Filename: DOD_111545229
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AFRL
    small business
    Security Clearance
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRLSmallBusiness

