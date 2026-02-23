video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997470" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"You Have a Security Clearance, Now What?" provides guidance for individuals who have obtained a security clearance, outlining the responsibilities, expectations, and best practices that come with this critical designation. It explores how to maintain clearance eligibility, navigate professional opportunities, and uphold ethical and legal standards.



The discussion emphasizes protecting sensitive information, avoiding common pitfalls, and understanding the broader roles and responsibilities of working in cleared environments. This is an essential roadmap for maximizing career potential while safeguarding national security.