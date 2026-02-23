68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)