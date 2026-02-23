This week's Raider Report covers the Medical Group Honorary Commanders' Immersion and their sheep statue unveiling. In addition, it also covers the Airmen Leadership School Class 26B Graduation ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997397
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-SV960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111544770
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report 128: Medical Group Honorary Commander Immersion & ALS Class 26B Graduation, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.