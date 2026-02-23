(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raider Report 128: Medical Group Honorary Commander Immersion & ALS Class 26B Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    This week's Raider Report covers the Medical Group Honorary Commanders' Immersion and their sheep statue unveiling. In addition, it also covers the Airmen Leadership School Class 26B Graduation ceremony.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997397
    VIRIN: 260221-F-SV960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111544770
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    immersion
    unveiling ceremony
    raiderreport
    medical
    graduation

